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Court to rule on fresh bid to halt Sh30b EABL shares sale

By Kamau Muthoni | May. 8, 2026
EABL Managing Director & CEO Jane Karuku during the release of the 2025 half year results. [File, Standard]

The High Court will on May 28,2026 rule on a fresh attempt by a small Nairobi-based beer distributor to suspend the proposed Sh300 billion acquisition of Diageo PLC’s controlling stake in East African Breweries Limited (EABL) by Japanese conglomerate Asahi Group Holdings.

Justice Gregory Mutai of the Milimani High Court on Friday May 8,2026 fixed the ruling date after hearing all parties in what has now become a second round of intense litigation over Bia Tosha Distributors Limited’s bid to halt to one of the biggest corporate transactions in East African history, Diageo's proposed sale of its 65 percent shareholding in EABL to Asahi Group Holdings in a deal valued at approximately US$2.3 billion.

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Related Topics

EABL Bia Tosha Bia Tosha Case EABL Shares Diageo Bia Tosha
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