Sh3.1b dividend boom for EABL shareholders

Risper Ohaga Group Chief Financial Officer EABL with Jane Karuku Group Managing Director and CEO of EABL during the 2026 EABL half year financial results. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

East African Breweries Ltd (EABL) shareholders are set for a Sh3.1 billion dividend windfall after the regional beverage giant reported a 38 per cent jump in half-year net profit to Sh11.16 billion.

The EABL board on Friday recommended an interim dividend of Sh4.00 per share, a significant increase from the Sh2.50 per share paid during the same period last year. This represents a boost of Sh1.50 per share for investors.

The brewer has delivered one of its strongest half-year performances in recent periods.

The brewer’s strong performance for the six months ending December 31, 2025, was underpinned by an 11 per cent rise in net sales to Sh75.5 billion. Management attributed the results to a stabilising East African operating environment characterised by easing inflationary pressures, declining interest rates, and stable regional currencies.

According to management, the reporting period was marked by encouraging macroeconomic recovery across the region. Inflationary pressures eased in most markets, interest rates began to trend downward, and currencies stabilised or strengthened, supporting improved consumer sentiment and business confidence. While household disposable incomes remained under pressure and input costs stayed elevated, the overall operating environment showed signs of recovery.

Total volumes grew by 8 per cent, supported by a robust recovery in both the spirits and beer categories.

“EABL delivered a solid performance across the income statement, cash flow, and balance sheet,” said EABL Chairman Dr Martin Oduor-Otieno.