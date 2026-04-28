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Costly impeachment: Inside Rigathi Gachagua's demand for billions in compensation

By Kamau Muthoni | Apr. 28, 2026

Former DP Rigathi Gachagua and his wife, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, at Milimani Court, April 27, 2026. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment case has taken an unexpected turn and is shaping up to be a landmark. From claims that MPs were bribed in large numbers to his demand for millions, possibly billions, over what he calls an unlawful removal from office, lawyers on both sides have battled to outmanoeuvre each other.

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Rigathi Gachagua Rigathi Gachagua Impeachment Case William Ruto-Gachagua Fallout Gachagua Compensation Demands
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