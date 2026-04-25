Orengo declares himself ODM's acting party leader as rival factions clash

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Linda Mwananchi brigade during tour of Vihiga County on Saturday, April 25, 2026. [Sourced]

Siaya Governor James Orengo now claims he has assumed additional responsibilities within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), saying he is stepping in to perform duties linked to party deputy leader Oburu Oginga.

Speaking in Shamakhokho, Vihiga County, on Saturday, April 25, Orengo said the move was meant to ensure ODM remains active and responsive amid emerging challenges.

“I am the acting party leader of ODM because Oburu is playing with his work. I have taken up that responsibility because if he cannot do his work, I will do it to ensure the party remains focused and functional. We cannot afford any gaps in leadership,” he said.

At the same event, the Siaya Governor urged Kenyans to keep pressure on President William Ruto, calling on citizens to demand accountability over the rising cost of living and governance concerns.

“Kenyans must give President Ruto sleepless nights by demanding accountability. Leaders must always be reminded that they serve the people,” he said.

He urged the citizenry not to wait until 2027, but to begin pushing for accountability now.

The Linda Mwananchi campaign trail is expected to head to Kisumu tomorrow.