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New twist as Mohammed denies theft in Sh42 CHAN insurance scandal

By Ronald Kipruto | Apr. 25, 2026
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Ousted FKF president Hussein Mohammed. [FKF Media]

Embattled Football Kenya Federation President Hussein Mohammed has denied any loss of funds in the Sh42 million CHAN insurance saga, claiming the Confederation of African Football (CAF) secured the cover.

Speaking on Saturday morning, a day after the FKF National Executive Committee announced his suspension from office, Mohammed alleged there was a smear campaign aimed at damaging his reputation and destabilising the federation.

He said procurement of insurance for CHAN 2024 was conducted under the CAF Host Agreement, which lists the structures and processes governing tournament operations, including the sourcing of key service providers.

“The required insurance cover for CHAN 2024 was procured by CAF, not myself, and was duly secured and maintained throughout the tournament. Contrary to the malicious reports, FKF did not transfer or pay any money to any insurance company for CHAN competitions,’’ he said.

He added that the insurance cover met all CAF requirements and that all contracted services were delivered in line with tournament obligations and the signed Host Agreement.

“There was no loss of funds in relation to the insurance cover. As I mentioned recently, when you fight corruption, it fights back. I have been clear that I will not tolerate mediocrity and corruption at the federation,” he said.

“I am also aware that there are plans to run a sustained smear campaign against me in an attempt to collapse the institution and taint my reputation,” he added.

On Friday, April 24, the committee announced Mohammed’s suspension over allegations that money meant for insurance cover for the African Nations Championship, co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania last year, had been wired to his personal account.

FKF NEC meeting

He also dismissed claims that the committee meeting which removed him was valid, saying it did not follow the procedures set out in the FKF Constitution 2017.

“The purported meeting held on April 24, if it took place, was not convened in accordance with the constitution, as I have not received any formal communication regarding it. It is therefore irregular, unlawful and unconstitutional. Consequently, any so-called decisions to suspend or remove any FKF member arising from that sitting are null and void,” he said.

Mohammed was replaced by his deputy, Macdonald Mariga Wanyama, a former international footballer, in an acting capacity.

Also suspended were Acting FKF Chief Executive Dennis Gicheru and member, Yusuf Ibrahim, pending investigations into the alleged theft.

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Football Kenya Federation President Hussein Mohammed Denies Allegations Confederation of African Football CHAN Insurance Cover
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