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Embattled FKF president declares suspension 'null and void'

By Esther Nyambura | Apr. 25, 2026
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FKF President Hussein Mohammed terms NEC meeting that suspended him illegal, declares decision null and void, amid alleged links to Sh42m CHAN insurance scandal. [File, Standard]

Embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed has dismissed the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that suspended him, terming it unlawful and unconstitutional.

In a statement issued on Friday, April 24, hours after his suspension, Mohammed said the meeting was not convened in line with the FKF Constitution. Therefore, any decisions arising from it were invalid.

“The purported meeting was not convened in accordance with the FKF Constitution (2017) and is therefore irregular, unlawful and unconstitutional. Consequently, any decisions arising from it are null and void,” he said.

Citing Article 38 of the Constitution, Mohammed maintained that only the president of the federation is mandated to convene NEC meetings, except under specific conditions in which members may do so.

“I did not convene any NEC meeting, nor did I receive any request to convene such a meeting in accordance with the above provisions,” he added.

Mohammed was forced to step aside over a Sh42 million insurance scandal linked to preparations for the CHAN Pamoja tournament.

This follows an exposé by The Standard  alleging that Sh42.4 million in brokerage fees was wired to a company that does not hold a valid operating licence.

The NEC meeting recommended that his deputy, McDonald Mariga, take over in an acting capacity pending the conclusion of investigations and a forensic audit into FKF affairs.

The meeting also resolved that acting CEO Dennis Gicheru and NEC member Abdallah Yusuf step aside over the same matter.

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Related Topics

FKF president Hussein Mohammed CHAN Scandal FKF President Suspension
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