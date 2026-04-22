Schools to get Sh23.4 billion capitation ahead of term two reopening

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Basic Education PS Prof. Julius Bitok before Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by Butere MP Tindi Mwale April 22, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The government has released Sh23.4 billion in capitation for the second term.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has said the funds will be credited to school accounts by Friday, April 24, ahead of Monday’s reopening.

The disbursement follows a directive by President William Ruto, who has repeatedly instructed the Education Ministry to ensure timely release of funds to support school operations.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Butere MP Tindi Mwale, Bitok said the funds had already been received from the National Treasury and would be disbursed immediately to schools.

“We have been working hard to ensure there is no delay. This term, we are releasing money for capitation as early as today as we wait for schools to open next week. I want to confirm we have received money from the National Treasury, and today, we are going to wire the Sh23.4 billion capitation,” Bitok told MPs.

Speaking at the National Drama Festival concert at State House, Nairobi, last week, Ruto said his administration had prioritised early disbursement of capitation funds. “As we did last year, we made sure that money meant for capitation arrives before the opening of schools. The Minister for Education is here, and he is to ensure that the Sh23 billion meant for capitation arrives on time before opening.”

In January, the government released Sh44.3 billion for Term 1 capitation, representing 50 per cent of the annual allocation. Of this, Sh26.1 billion went to Free Secondary Day Education, Sh14.5 billion to Free Day Junior School Education, and Sh3.7 billion to Free Primary Education.

However, lawmakers raised concern over persistent underfunding and the sustainability of free basic education.

A recent analysis shows secondary schools faced a cumulative funding gap of Sh76.9 billion between the 2020/2021 and 2023/2024 financial years. During that period, capitation remained at Sh22,244 per learner, even as enrolment rose from 3.3 million to four million students.

Aldai MP Maryanne Kitany questioned the impact of delayed and inadequate funding on school operations.

“Principals of secondary schools who have budgeted for the Sh22,244 per learner…have gone ahead to procure goods from suppliers knowing well they are going to receive the money, and the money does not arrive. How do we expect the schools to continue running when deficits like this happen?” she asked.

Her Funyula counterpart, Wilberforce Oundo, asked whether the capitation rate, set nearly a decade ago, still reflects current economic realities.

“When was the policy on Sh22,244 per learner set, and has there been an attempt to revise the same due to inflation? Is basic education still free or is it no longer free?” Public Accounts Committee chair and Butere MP Tindi Mwale host Basic Education PS Prof. Julius Bitok on schools capitation Special Audit Report on April 22, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera, on the other hand, warned that funding shortfalls were affecting curriculum delivery, while Mathioya MP Edwin Mugo raised concerns that some schools were closing early due to financial constraints and mounting debts.

Despite the concerns, PS Bitok maintained that the free education policy remains in place, though under pressure.

“Free education policy in Kenya is still intact… but we are at a tight corner as a department as we try to implement the policy on school capitation,” he said, adding that budgetary allocations have increased from Sh400 billion in 2022 to over Sh700 billion in 2025.

He acknowledged the funding gap but said timely disbursement remains a priority for the ministry.