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'Goons' paradise': Murkomen dodges responsibility, points finger at political class and judiciary

By Josphat Thiongó | Apr. 22, 2026
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen. [ File]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has apportioned the insecurity blame on everyone else apart from himself, the security minister.

Appearing before MPs, Murkomen blamed political leaders and a “lenient” criminal justice system for the proliferation of goons and gangs across the country.

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