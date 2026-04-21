'Zoning or no zoning, we fear no one,' ODM official vows

ODM Party members with musician, Kenrazy (2nd right), during the ODM Youth Convention 2026, Jamhuri Grounds, April 20, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has escalated its political pushback against the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), declaring it will contest for power in 2027 with or without zoning, signalling rising tensions within the broad-based government and deepening internal rivalries.

At a charged ODM Youth Convention in Nairobi on Monday, party leaders struck a defiant tone, rejecting claims that they have been absorbed into President William Ruto’s administration while asserting their independence and readiness for a nationwide contest.