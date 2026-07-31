Why Kenyan parents are reshaping the private education market

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Makini General Manager Godfrey Odhiambo. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Kenya's private schools are expanding international curricula as demand from local parents grows, reshaping competition and attracting new investment into the education sector.

The shift is driving schools to introduce dual-curriculum models that allow learners to choose between the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system and internationally recognised programmes, such as the Cambridge programme.

Education providers say the move reflects changing parent priorities as more families seek qualifications that support overseas university admissions and international careers.

Unlike a decade ago, when international curricula mainly served expatriate families, Kenyan parents now account for much of the demand.

Schools are responding by broadening their academic offerings while retaining the national curriculum, creating two education pathways under one roof.

Makini Schools is among the institutions embracing the trend after introducing the Cambridge curriculum at its Runda campus, a move that mirrors broader changes in Kenya's private education market.

“At Makini, our focus is on delivering consistent, high-quality learning experiences across every campus. The introduction of the Cambridge pathway at Runda allows us to respond directly to parent demand for internationally recognised education while maintaining the strong values, discipline and academic rigour that define Makini,” said Makini General Manager Godfrey Odhiambo.

The shift is also drawing regional education investors into Kenya, who view the country as a growth market for international education, curriculum development and education technology.

“The introduction of the Cambridge curriculum at Makini School Runda reflects our long-term strategy to expand access to globally benchmarked education across key growth nodes in Kenya,” noted Makini Regional Managing Director Horace Mpanza.

He added: “As part of Advtech, we are deliberate about investing in high-quality academic ecosystems that combine international standards with strong local relevance.”

Curriculum diversity has also become a competitive tool as private schools seek to differentiate themselves in a crowded market.

Beyond academic programmes, schools are investing in teacher development, digital learning platforms and learner assessment systems to attract families willing to pay for international education.

Technology is emerging as another point of competition, with artificial intelligence, learner analytics and digital benchmarking becoming part of the learning experience offered by many private institutions.

“Our approach to Cambridge education is grounded in measurable outcomes and continuous academic improvement. Through the Academics Centre of Excellence, we embed benchmarked frameworks, data-driven instruction and ongoing teacher development across all Advtech schools," explained Desire Hugo from Advtech's Academics Centre of Excellence

"At Runda, learners will benefit from structured academic support systems, including MAP benchmarking, AI-enabled learning through Advlearn and a curriculum designed to build both depth of knowledge and critical thinking skills required for global success.”