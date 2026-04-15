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Gachagua demands cancellation of G2G fuel deal, gives ultimatum to Ruto

By Juliet Omelo | Apr. 15, 2026
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United Opposition leaders brief the media on the fuel scandal that has seen the increase on petroleum products. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called for the immediate cancellation of Kenya’s government-to-government (G2G) fuel import framework, describing it as the central source of opacity in the country’s energy pricing system and a key driver of rising fuel costs.

In a press briefing attended by other opposition leaders at Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) headquarters in Nairobi, Gachagua claimed the G2G arrangement involving international suppliers such as Saudi Aramco has weakened competitive procurement and enabled politically connected intermediaries to dominate fuel imports.

The ousted DP is now demanding the scraping of the framework and replacement with a fully open tender system to restore transparency and accountability in the sector.

“The government-to-government arrangement has become a channel for opaque deals that ordinary Kenyans cannot scrutinize, and it must be dismantled immediately,” he said.

In addition, Gachagua demanded the resignation of Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, arguing that he bears political responsibility for what he describes as systemic failures in oversight of the fuel sector.

“Opiyo Wandayi must take political responsibility for a system that has failed Kenyans and he cannot continue in office while this level of crisis persists,” he said.

The opposition leader has also called for a full review of emergency fuel procurement processes conducted under the Petroleum Import Regulations, 2023, alleging that established technical recommendations were overridden in favour of selected companies, including Gulf Energy, which he claimed is a politically connected entity within the supply chain.

The leaders further disputed recent fuel price increases announced on April 14, 2026, which saw petrol rise by Sh28.69 per litre and diesel by Sh40.30 per litre.

Gachagua alleged that the current pricing framework enables financial benefit within the fuel supply chain, claiming that President William Ruto stands to gain about Sh5 per litre of fuel consumed under the arrangement, translating into billions of shillings annually.

The opposition leaders have given the government seven days to act on their demands, warning that failure to dismantle the G2G system and implement broader reforms could trigger nationwide demonstrations.

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