Orengo now under pressure from Siaya MCAs

Siaya Governor James Orengo during ODM Linda Mwananchi Peoples Delegates Convention at Ufungamano House in Nairobi on March 27, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

A storm is brewing in Siaya after Members of the County Assembly of Siaya turned the heat on Governor James Orengo, accusing his administration of failing to implement critical development projects despite the passage of the 2025/2026 budget, with barely two months left before the close of the financial year.

The backlash marks a sharp shift from the Assembly’s earlier posture, which had drawn criticism from sections of residents and civil society groups who accused MCAs of going to bed with the Executive and abdicating their oversight role.