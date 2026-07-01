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Inside Western Kenya's dangerous and bizarre 'last ride' boda boda culture

By Brian Kisanji | Jul. 1, 2026
A funeral procession by the Reggae na Lami boda boda riders from Vihiga County Funeral Home in Mbale en route to Ebwali in Luanda Constituency, Vihiga County.
[Brian Kisanji, Standard]

It is Friday morning on the busy Kisumu–Kakamega and Kisumu-Busia highways.

Motorists inch forward in frustration as a seemingly endless convoy of motorcycles snakes along the road.

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