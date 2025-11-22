×
Siaya MCAs censure Acting Finance CEC over mismanagement claims

By Isaiah Gwengi | Nov. 22, 2025
Siaya Governor James Orengo at Siaya County Assembly. [File, Standard]

Siaya County Assembly has initiated censure proceedings against the Acting County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Finance and Economic Planning, George Nyin'giro, over allegations of mismanagement and failure to comply with public finance laws.

Nyi’ngiro was appointed in an acting capacity following the alleged resignation of former Finance CEC Benedict Omollo.

However, MCAs now argue that his performance has fallen short of constitutional and statutory expectations.

In a motion tabled on November 19 by nominated MCA Dorthy Oinga, the acting CECM is accused of failing to remit statutory deductions from county staff salaries, including contributions to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), LAPTRUST, LAPFUND, and deductions for personal loan repayments.

The Assembly notes that the accumulated delays could attract penalties and interest, exposing employees to unnecessary financial burdens and risking avoidable losses of public funds.

Nyin'giro is further accused of failing to submit the County Finance Bill within the timelines set under Section 132 of the Public Finance Management Act, 2012. Instead, he is said to have submitted a legislative proposal that does not meet the legal threshold required for revenue-raising measures.

“This action has hindered the Assembly’s statutory mandate to consider and approve the Finance Bill,” the motion reads, arguing that the lapse calls into question his capacity to effectively oversee the Treasury.

The motion also faults the acting CECM for the delayed automation of revenue collection despite budget approval.

Nyin'giro is also accused of failure to establish a Project Management Policy and reconcile payments due to project committee members.

MCAs argue that these inactions have slowed revenue mobilization, created accountability gaps in development projects, and undermined the county’s fiscal discipline.

The motion has given Governor James Orengo 30 days to address the issues raised.

If no action is taken within that period, the Assembly has warned it will escalate measures against the implicated officers.

