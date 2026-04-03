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KPC appoints acting MD after Joe Sang's arrest in fuel probe

By Esther Nyambura | Apr. 3, 2026
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Former Kenya Pipeline Company MD Joe Sang. [File, Standard]

The Board of Directors of the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has appointed Pius Mwendwa as the Acting Managing Director.

This follows the arrest of the substantive Managing Director, Joe Sang.

Sang was arrested on Thursday, April 2 in connection with an investigation into substandard fuel.

According to the corporation, Mwendwa, formerly the General Manager in charge of Finance, will lead the state corporation to ensure continuity of operations.

"The Board of Directors of the Kenya Pipeline Company PLC has taken note of the ongoing reports and developments affecting the Managing Director, Joe Sang, and others," read the statement by the board.

"The Board is monitoring the situation and is in communication with the relevant institutions to understand the nature and scope of the allegations."

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Related Topics

KPC MD Joe Sang Substandard Fuel Substandard Fuel Scam
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