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Another Ruto Kiambu tour drowns in political showdown

By Gitau Wanyoike | Mar. 28, 2026
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 President William Ruto commissions the upgrading of Sh900 million Thika Stadium. [PCS]

President William Ruto’s tours of Kiambu County are increasingly being overshadowed by noisy political confrontations.

The latest incidents were witnessed on Friday in Juja and Thika where supporters allied to Governor Kimani Wamatangi and Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a engaged in chanting contests.

The rivalry has become a recurring feature of Dr Ruto's visits in the county, with both leaders ferrying supporters to his events over the past two years.

From early morning, the tension was evident as rival groups danced atop vehicles and chanted slogans ahead of the President’s arrival at Nyacaba village in Juja. During speeches, the shouting persisted, with each faction trying to drown out the other.

Ng’ang’a claimed many of those heckling were not local residents but had been transported to the venue.

“Your Excellency, I want to tell you that I, Alice Ng’ang’a, will defeat Wamatangi and become the next governor. Show by hands that you will vote for me,” she said, amid loud interruptions.

Governor Wamatangi, in his remarks, downplayed the political tensions and emphasised development.

“We are not here because of politics; we are here to thank the President for the development he has brought to this area,” he said, while also appealing for improved sewer infrastructure and support for local projects.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, a close ally of the President, also faced hostility at both stopovers.

Juja MP George Koimburi, who recently shifted political allegiance, defended his decision to join the government side, accusing the opposition of lacking integrity.

President Ruto took aim at his political rivals, accusing them of lacking a development agenda and fueling division.

“Our competitors have no plan, no agenda and no vision for our country. Their past is a scandal, their present is a fraud and their future is empty,” he said. [Gitau Wanyoike] 

The President defended his administration’s record, saying the government is implementing its manifesto “page by page and pledge by pledge” and would not be distracted by critics.

He announced that the government is investing Sh55 billion in Kiambu County for 18,000 affordable housing units, 32 modern markets and 15,000 hostel beds for students.

On infrastructure, he said stalled road projects including 250 kilometres of Mau Mau roads will be completed within a year. He also confirmed that the dualling of Kiambu Road from Muthaiga to Ndumberi will ease congestion.

Regarding the long-awaited Kimbo–Matangini road, the President said it would be gazetted within a week and completed within a year.

The President also inspected several ongoing projects, including the Ndarugo Affordable Housing Project in Juja and multiple housing developments in Thika, as well as commissioning the upgrade of Thika Stadium to a 10,000-seat facility.

He further pledged Sh5 million to support 22 families affected by recent hyena attacks in Juja and reiterated the government’s commitment to building modern markets to improve working conditions for small-scale traders.

Despite the development agenda, however, it was the political rivalry on the ground that dominated the tour, underscoring the growing tensions shaping Kiambu’s political landscape. 

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Related Topics

President William Ruto Ruto In Kiambu Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a
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