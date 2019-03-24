I have received death threats after my security was withdrawn-claims Ichungw'a

Deputy President William Ruto (left) and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa during a past church service at PCEA Church in Mwiki on 24/3/19-[File,Standard

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungw’a claims he is living in fear after allegedly receiving death threats from unknown people.Mr Ichungw’a said he has been receiving death threats for some time now and further revealed he had reported the matter to the Inspector General of the Police. The MP shared an audio clip of conversation between him and a man who he said called him recently warning him against working with Deputy President William Ruto. In the about half a minute audio clip, the man is heard warning the second term lawmaker of dire consequences if he continues supporting the DP before disconnecting. “I am telling you this…stop auctioning the Kikuyu community. You can die very easily. Let us see you again one day with Ruto you will face the consequences,” says the man in the clip. Mr Ichungw’a said despite reporting the matter to the police, no one has yet been arrested in connection to the threats on his life. A letter seen by The Standard written by Mr Peter Thuku on behalf of the Inspector General of Police confirms the police are aware of the threats against the MP and are investigating the matter. “We confirm that action is being taken and we shall keep you posted on the progress,” reads part of the letter. The claims of death threat against Mr Ichungw’a who is a close ally of the DP comes hot on heel after his three body guards were withdrawn last week. The vocal MP said the move to withdraw his security was a well calculate move aimed at intimidating him so that he can stop supporting Mr Ruto. “I see the withdrawal of my security as a political move to intimidate and coerce me following threats even to my life to stop working with DP Ruto. Only God knows what they intend to do either to my family or to myself,” said Ichungw’a. Other leaders seen to be close to the Deputy President whose bodyguards are said to have been withdrawn include Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu , Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri and his Kandara counterpart Alice Wahome. The leaders said the withdrawal of their security will not intimidate them against supporting the Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid. Police spokesman Charles Owino however exonerated the government from blame over the withdrawal of the leaders’ security saying it is in line with the police transformative agenda launched last September. “There was a resolution that protection services fall under Administration Police, in the past, security officers could be drawn from Administration Police, regular or General Service Unit (GSU), now the officers are supposed to be from AP in line with the transformative agenda,” Owino said.

