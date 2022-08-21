William Ruto: Why I chose to have first thanksgiving in Githunguri, Kiambu

President-elect William Ruto. [File, Standard]

President-elect William Ruto has disclosed the reason behind his team’s choice of the Githunguri constituency as his first venue for the thanksgiving church service.

The outgoing Deputy President disclosed this during his first church service since he was declared president-elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

During his speech at PCEA Gathiruini, Ruto said he opted to have his first thanksgiving church service in Kiambu because it was the county where he garnered the most votes.

“We decided to start our thanksgiving services in Kiambu because we got the most votes here. In Kiambu County, I got even more than in my home county Uasin Gishu. Githunguri alone gave me more than 80 per cent,” Ruto said.

“The great people of Mt Kenya have changed the politics of our country and occasioned a paradigm shift, I promise and commit not to let you down,” he added.

According to the official presidential results announced by IEBC last Monday, the UDA candidate got 606, 429 votes out of the 1.2 million registered voters in Kiambu County.

He got 272, 868 votes out of 506, 317 registered voters in his backyard, Uasin Gishu County.

While championing inclusivity in his regime, Ruto has also said that his regime would finish all pending projects before initiating new ones.

“This government is inclusive and will not leave behind those who didn’t vote for us. We will prioritise all pending projects by the outgoing regime as we start new projects to take our country to the next level,” he added.

In his speech, DP Ruto also lauded the Mount Kenya region for overwhelmingly voting in his favour, pledging to fulfil their promises.

“We will maintain these standards to steer the country forward. I want to thank you people of Mount Kenya for making me one of you by supporting me to build a country with no tribalism. I appreciate you for taking me as one of your sons and standing by me. They have buried ethnicity in the politics of Kenya,” Ruto said.

The DP was declared the president-elect by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati six days ago.

Tomorrow 2 pm marks the deadline for filing a petition challenging his win at the Supreme Court of Kenya.