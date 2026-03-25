×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Forensic expert places plainclothes officer at scene of Rex Masai shooting

By Nancy Gitonga | Mar. 25, 2026
Police Constable Isaiah Murangiri was captured holding a police walkie-talkie on Uhuru Highway on June 20, 2024, the day Masai was killed. [CCTV]

A senior IPOA forensic expert on Wednesday presented detailed CCTV footage and photographic evidence linking a police officer to the events surrounding the fatal shooting of protester Rex Kanyike Masai during the June 20, 2024, “Gen Z” demonstrations in Nairobi.

The inquest before Milimani Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo heard testimony from Joshua Mutua, a seasoned crime scene investigator and forensic image analyst, who told the court that he had examined a flash disk containing 36 photographs and two video clips captured on June 18 and June 20, 2024. 

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Rex Masai Murder Forensic Analysis Constable Isaiah Murangiri Police Brutality
.

Latest Stories

Forensic expert places plainclothes officer at scene of Rex Masai shooting
Forensic expert places plainclothes officer at scene of Rex Masai shooting
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
10 mins ago
Sonko gets reprieve in bid to freeze Sh574 million
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
1 hr ago
Ford Asili chides politicians over abusive outbursts
Politics
By Noel Nabiswa
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Forensic expert places plainclothes officer at scene of Rex Masai shooting
By Nancy Gitonga 10 mins ago
Forensic expert places plainclothes officer at scene of Rex Masai shooting
Sonko gets reprieve in bid to freeze Sh574 million
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Sonko gets reprieve in bid to freeze Sh574 million
Ruto now reaping what he sowed in Uhuru era
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
Ruto now reaping what he sowed in Uhuru era
Koskei, Amin, Ingonga, Oduor sued by Nairobi Hospital board over illegal interference
By Kamau Muthoni 8 hrs ago
Koskei, Amin, Ingonga, Oduor sued by Nairobi Hospital board over illegal interference
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved