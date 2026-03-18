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Unpresidential: Ruto's profanity shocker as he ridicules opposition leaders

By Benard Lusigi and Jackline Inyanji | Mar. 18, 2026
President William Ruto during development tour in Bungoma County on March 17, 2027. [PCS]

President William Ruto yesterday appeared to forget that his office symbolises national unity, unleashing a stream of insults and profanities at opposition figures with little restraint. He resorted to body shaming and aired allegations touching on personal and family matters, all during what had been billed as a development tour.

The President showed scant interest in the official explaining the Chwele Market design, but found ample time to deride what he called a brainless opposition. He mocked one politician for eating too much, saying his head was growing fat, and accused another of disinheriting his brother’s widow.

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President William Ruto Unpresidential Ruto Ruto Political Jabs 2027 Elections
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