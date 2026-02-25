How Ruto pocketed CJ Koome, captured Judiciary to form unholy trinity

President William Ruto has already put a firm grip on the legislature through the broad-based government arrangement, but favourable decisions from the courts indicate a growing unholy alliance between the three arms of government.
Last week, when he hosted a joint UDA/ODM Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting at State House, he gleefully told the gathering that “if the broad-based government has decided, then Parliament has decided.”
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