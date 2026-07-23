Relief to 6000 farmers as soya bean production intensifies

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Farm Africa’s Agronomy Technical Lead for the YISA programme, Dr Stephen Bundi (second left), and Homa Bay County Director of Agriculture, Kennedy Opiyo and farmers prepare soya bean seeds. [James Omoro, Standard]

More than 6000 young farmers in Homa Bay County can now breathe a sigh of relief after the implementation of a poverty eradication programme through soya bean production.

The farmers aged between 18 and 35 years from all 12 sub-counties in Homa Bay now regard the project as a ladder for escaping poverty.

The initiative undertaken by Farm Africa through a programme dubbed Youth in Sustainable Aquaculture (YISA) recruited 80 per cent female farmers and 20 per cent male farmers. Tabitha Achieng, a soya bean farmer at Miyal Village in Lambwe Ward in Mbita Sub- County, was harvesting her crop. [James Omoro, Standard]

In the programme, farmers are given financial support through grants and interest-free loans. These help them to meet the cost of land preparation and purchase of seeds.

The farmers are also trained on the best farming practices to build their capacity to grow soya beans.

At Miyal Village in Lambwe Ward, Mbita Sub- County, Tabitha Achieng is a happy soya bean farmer. She produces the crop on one acre of land.

Elija Odondo, a soya bean farmer, arranges bags of soya beans in God Jope Soya Beans Aggregation Centre in Mbita Sub- County. [James Omoro, Standard]

The crop takes about four months to be ready for harvesting.

In a good season, she produces six bags of 100kg each.

She sells the soya beans at Sh70 per kilogram. This translates to Sh42,000 income.

Tabitha explained that the crop had changed her life since she began producing it three years ago.

Her greatest achievement is the construction of a permanent house.

“I used to live in a bad house due to lack of funds for constructing a good one. But I thank God that today, I live in a permanent house because of soya bean production,” Achieng said.

Another farmer, Sarah Akelo, is in the process of constructing a permanent house as a result of soya bean production.

The house is at the lintel level and she is determined to complete it soon.

Akelo says soya beans have enabled her to be financially independent.

“We are building our permanent house because of soya beans. Today, I have bought livestock on my own as proceeds of the crop,” Akelo said.

Farm Africa’s Agronomy Technical Lead for the YISA programme, Dr Stephen Bundi, said the programme is aimed at improving the livelihoods of Homa Bay residents.

“Our objective is to reduce poverty by giving the people of Homa Bay an opportunity for wealth creation. The testimonies of farmers have proven that this project is a game changer in their lives,” Dr Bundi said.

Soya is one of the valuable plant protein sources.

According to Dr Bundi, soya beans produced in Kenya are 2000 metric tons, yet the demand for consumption is 200,000 metric tons.

Dr Bundi said the project will bridge the gaps in demand for soya beans in the country.

“There is a huge demand for soya beans in Kenya. This project is bridging the gaps in soya beans production in the country,” Dr Bundi said.

Homa Bay County Director of Agriculture, Kennedy Opiyo, urged farmers to venture into soya bean farming.

Opiyo said Farm Africa had made the necessary arrangements to ensure adequate market for soya beans through the establishment of aggregation centres. The centres are used for purchasing soya beans from farmers at their respective villages.

He said the county has fertile soil for soya bean propagation.

“One of the greatest challenges in crop production is lack of a market. Let as many farmers as possible venture into soya bean production because the market is available,” Opiyo said.