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End of an era as Kirubi family exits Sidian Bank in multi-billion deal

By Brian Ngugi | Mar. 14, 2026

The late tycoon and industrialist Chris Kirubi. [File Courtesy]

The estate of the late tycoon and industrialist Chris Kirubi has exited the remaining family interest in Sidian Bank.

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Chris Kirubi Estate Sidian Bank Sale Centum Investment Company Chris Kirubi
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