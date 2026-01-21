Court orders KNH to release mental report of suspect in GSU officer's murder

Kithuka Kimuyi Musyimi, the prime suspect in the murder of a GSU officer at State House, Nairobi, before Kibera Law Courts. [File, Standard]

The High Court in Kibera has given Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) two weeks to release a mental assessment report of Kithuka Kimuyi Musyimi, the prime suspect in the murder of a General Service Unit (GSU) officer at State House in October 2025.

Justice Diana Kavedza on Wednesday postponed plea taking to February 9, 2025, directing that the mental assessment report be filed by then to enable the court determine whether Kimuyi is fit to plead to murder charges.

The judge ordered the suspect to be remanded at Nairobi Remand Prison pending the filing of the report.

The court heard that despite Kimuyi having been taken to KNH weeks ago for psychiatric evaluation the hospital is yet to release the report, causing delays in the proceedings.

A prison officer informed the court that several requests had been made to KNH to release the report but no response had been received.

“The hospital has delayed issuing the mental assessment report despite multiple follow-ups,” the officer told the court.

Justice Kavedza expressed concern over the prolonged delay noting that the suspect is an elderly person who has remained in custody since October 2025 when he was first arraigned in court.

The judge observed that plea taking had already been deferred four times due to the unavailability of the mental assessment report.

“Bearing in mind that the accused is elderly and has been in custody since October, the court directs Kenyatta National Hospital and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to ensure the report is filed within two weeks,” Justice Kavedza ordered.

The matter will be mentioned on February 9, 2025, for confirmation of compliance and plea taking.

The suspect is accused of allegedly killing a GSU officer guarding State House Gate D along Dennis Pritt Road on October 14, 2025 after travelling from Makueni County and staging mental instability before launching a deadly arrow attack.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Kimuyi arrived in Nairobi on Sunday night and on Monday morning at around 8:10am approached the State House security barrier pretending to be mentally unstable.

When ordered to leave by officers on duty, he allegedly charged and fired two arrows from a bow he had concealed in a blue sack.

One arrow missed its target, while the second struck Constable Ramadhan Khamisi Matanka on the left side of the chest, causing fatal injuries.

The officer was rushed to KNH, where he later died while undergoing treatment.

Musyimi was arrested shortly after the incident and arraigned in court.

The DPP opposed his release on bail, citing lack of a known residence in Nairobi and the risk that he could abscond.