Kithuka's daughter: Our father was lonely and mentally disturbed

Ann Muoki, daughter to Kithuka Kimunyi during an interview at their home at Kalima village, Kalawa, Makueni County. [Stephen Nzioka, Standard]

The family of Kithuka Kimunyi, the man who on Monday invaded the State House and allegedly shot dead an elite police officer attached to the president’s residence in a bow-and-arrow attack, has painted a picture of their father, who was violent and mentally disturbed.

At Kalima, a sleepy village that would have continued in silence if not for Kimunyi’s attack, in Kalawa ward, Makueni county, is where Kimunyi lived with his family. His daughter, Ann Muoki, explains how her father had for years lived a lonely life, and withdrawn from even social activities and they had difficulties coping with his irritating behaviours.