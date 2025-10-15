×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kithuka's daughter: Our father was lonely and mentally disturbed

By Stephen Nzioka | Oct. 15, 2025
Ann Muoki, daughter to Kithuka Kimunyi during an interview at their home at Kalima village, Kalawa, Makueni County. [Stephen Nzioka, Standard]

The family of Kithuka Kimunyi, the man who on Monday invaded the State House and allegedly shot dead an elite police officer attached to the president’s residence in a bow-and-arrow attack, has painted a picture of their father, who was violent and mentally disturbed.

At Kalima, a sleepy village that would have continued in silence if not for Kimunyi’s attack, in Kalawa ward, Makueni county, is where Kimunyi lived with his family. His daughter, Ann Muoki, explains how her father had for years lived a lonely life, and withdrawn from even social activities and they had difficulties coping with his irritating behaviours.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kithuka Kimunyi Musyimi State House Gate D GSU Officer Killing Man Kills GSU Officer
.

Latest Stories

Three names, many hideouts: How Raila fled country to exile
Three names, many hideouts: How Raila fled country to exile
Politics
By Biketi Kikechi
50 mins ago
'Son of the Bull' who baffled all, charted own path and shaped political duels for decades
National
By Barack Muluka
50 mins ago
End of an Era: Kenya mourns a fallen political mastermind
Politics
By David Odongo
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

'Son of the Bull' who baffled all, charted own path and shaped political duels for decades
By Barack Muluka 50 mins ago
'Son of the Bull' who baffled all, charted own path and shaped political duels for decades
The day a teenage Raila was caught in a nuclear war standoff
By Amos Kareithi 50 mins ago
The day a teenage Raila was caught in a nuclear war standoff
Raila Odinga: The people's president
By Brian Otieno 50 mins ago
Raila Odinga: The people's president
Three names, many hideouts: How Raila fled country to exile
By Biketi Kikechi 50 mins ago
Three names, many hideouts: How Raila fled country to exile
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved