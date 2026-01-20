Rigathi Gachagua is repeating mistakes that led to his impeachment as DP

The legend of Icarus tells of a young man who escapes imprisonment with his father, Daedalus, using wings made of feathers and wax. Before they fly, Daedalus cautions Icarus not to fly too close to the sun as it could destroy the wings. Overcome by excitement and pride, Icarus ignores the warning and soars higher and higher until the sun melts the wax. His wings fall apart, Icarus plunges into the sea and drowns, making the cautionary tale about the dangers of arrogance, disobedience and ignoring wise counsel.

