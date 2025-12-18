Inside East Africa's long battle for open borders

Fishermen preparing their nets on Migingo island which is densely populated by residents fishing mainly for Nile perch in Lake Victoria on the border of Uganda and Kenya. [AFP]

It’s not uncommon to find a Ugandan taxi driver in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, just as one regularly meets Zimbabwean Uber drivers in South Africa. But there is a big difference. A Ugandan working in Rwanda most likely has a secure legal right to be there, whereas Zimbabweans working in South Africa are often uncertain of their current or future legality.

East Africa has made greater strides towards the free flow of people crossing borders and seeking work than most of Africa. Only the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is in the same league.