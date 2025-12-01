Stop lying to mothers; there's nothing like safe abortion

In the emotive abortion debates, people rarely discuss the trauma suffered by millions of post-abortive mothers and their families, worldwide.

Untreated, the mother suffers Post-Abortion Syndrome (PAS), a form of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. They are often deceived by medics and media propaganda, that abortion is a ‘Safe Choice’, ‘Solution’ to their crisis pregnancy. This happens when a woman perceives her pregnancy as a threat to her well-being.

A British Journal of Psychiatry (2011) study shows that women who have undergone an induced abortion experienced an 81 per cent risk of mental health problems. The recent (2025) Journal of Psychiatric Research confirms the same. PAS is a pathological grief reaction; the chronic inability to process the painful thoughts, emotions and memories due to multiple unresolved conflicts from the crisis pregnancy and subsequent abortion. The well-documented consequences include depression, suicide, addictions, sexual dysfunction, eating disorders, chronic relationship problems/marital distress/divorce and repeat induced abortions. Abortive women are four times more likely to abort a current pregnancy.

The inability of many post-abortive mothers to bond healthily with their existing or subsequent children results in psycho-social disorders in the child, including Post-Abortion Survivor’s Syndrome.

All medics have the duty to practice Medical Ethics, required by the Hippocratic Oath; non-maleficence (do no harm), beneficence (always do good), justice (best practice, evidence-based medicine) and informed consent (patient autonomy, including the right to refuse any ‘treatment’) - in this case, all the abortion procedures and complications.

The abortion pill for medical (non-surgical induced abortion) is contraindicated after seven weeks gestation, yet was administered in an advanced stage of pregnancy. The effects of abortion pills include severe abdominal pain, bleeding, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and headache. Maternal death occurs most frequently from infection and undiagnosed ectopic pregnancy, which require hospital admission.

Surgical abortions result in injury to reproductive and other organs, bleeding, future pregnancy complications like sterility, premature deliveries, infection and maternal death.

Article 26 of the Constitution states that every person has the right to life, and the life of a person begins at conception. Abortive mothers do not become ‘unpregnant’; they become the mother of a dead child for the rest of their lives.

Article 43 guarantees the right to the highest attainable standard of health. Article 35 guarantees the right of every citizen to access information held by the state or by another person, that is necessary to exercise or protect their rights (autonomy).

There is no diagnosis for which deliberate killing of the baby is a ‘treatment’, and there is no such thing as ‘Safe Abortion’. Mothers and their families require holistic support for all pregnancy losses, including miscarriage (spontaneous abortion) and stillbirth (physical, psychological, social and spiritual). All medics should train in crisis pregnancy counseling for life-affirming options.

Induced abortion is NOT health care, but criminal assault that hurts mothers and their families. It is a multi-billion-dollar commercial industry. This holocaust has no place in medical practice, which should always seek to preserve life from conception until natural death. There can be no human rights without the right to life.

Tatu is a counseling medical doctor and holistic wellbeing coach. [email protected]