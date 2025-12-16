×
CCTV footage captures fatal ramming of Jirongo's car by bus

By Denis Omondi | Dec. 16, 2025
Former Cabinet Minister and Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo died in a fatal road crash last week. [File, Standard]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is investigating the tragic death of former cabinet minister Cyrus Jirongo as a potential outcome of dangerous driving on the part of the driver of a bus that rammed his car.

In its latest update on the investigations, DCI said its homicide and forensics experts had collected important exhibits from the scene of the incidents and are following leads.

According to the detectives, CCTV footage indicates that Jirongo’s Mercedes-Benz was hit by the Climax passenger bus as it exited Eagol Petrol Station at Karai area along Nakuru-Nairobi highway on Saturday, December 13.

“The footage shows that at 02:18:40 A.M., the deceased drove into the petrol station from the Nairobi direction but did not fuel. At 02:19:10 AM, he stopped at the station's exit and, at 02:19:19 A.M., made a right turn, driving back towards Nairobi. At 02:19:25 A.M., the CCTV captured the PSV bus ramming into the deceased's vehicle,” read part of the DCI statement.

Further, the footage indicates that Jirongo’s vehicle was pushed 25 meters away from the scene due to the massive impact, while the bus continued on its journey and stopped 50 meters away.

The bus driver, Tyrus Kamau Githinji, was taken in for statement recording and was later released on cash bail pending investigations before any charges are pressed in court.

“Tyros is out on cash bail pending further investigations into the offence of causing death by dangerous driving. He is required to report to the Naivasha Traffic Base on December 22, 2025, for further police action,” said DCI.

Speaking to journalists after recording his statement at Naivasha Police Station on Saturday, Kamau said he was torn between saving Jirongo and the 65 passengers he had on board his bus.

A fuel attendant and the petrol station's night guard have also been interrogated.

Jirongo is reported to have attended a social event just hours before the fatal accident and had another meeting scheduled for the fateful day.

His friends and associates who were with him at the Karen Oasis Bar and Restaurant in Nairobi are also expected to record statements, as well as passengers from the ill-fated bus, and other witnesses.

