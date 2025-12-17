×
Kilavuka exits KQ as board picks Egyptian Kamal to replace him

By David Odongo and Macharia Kamau | Dec. 17, 2025
Allan Kilavuka Group MD and CEO speaking as KQ Receives EASA Accreditation to Start Servicing European Aircrafts. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Kenya Airways board has shocked the aviation sector with a controversial decision to appoint a foreigner, Egyptian George Kamal, as its new chief executive officer, replacing Kenyan Allan Kilavuka who is exiting the corner office of the national carrier.

Kilavuka is expected to proceed on leave pending the end of his second term in office at KQ, marking the end of an era of mixed performance. Under his watch, KQ posted its worst full year loss of Sh38.26 billion in 2022 but also made the first full year profit in 11  years last year of Sh5.4 billion.

