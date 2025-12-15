What really killed Jirongo?

Late politician Cyrus Jirongo. [File, Standard]

Prominent businessman and politician Cyrus Jirongo died in a tragic road accident on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway Saturday morning.

The accident report from the police seen by The Standard indicated that Jirongo’s Mercedes-Benz E350 was involved in a "head-on collision" with a bus near the Gilgil junction. Witnesses at the scene described a grisly impact, with the German luxury saloon car suffering catastrophic front-end damage. Jirongo was pronounced dead at the scene, marking a shocking end for the once-powerful figure in Kenyan politics.