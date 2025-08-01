×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why student nurses were recalled - Duale

By Esther Nyambura | Aug. 1, 2025
Aden Duale Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Health speaking during the official inauguration of the benefits package and tarrifs advisory panel at Afya House on 26th May 2025. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has explained why some student nurses were recalled shortly after being posted for internships in various hospitals across the country.

Speaking on Friday, August 1, Duale cited irregularities during the posting process involving the Ministry of Health, the Nursing Council, and universities, prompting the recall.

“Bachelor of Science student nurses posted one month ago were recalled because of posting irregularity and systemic corruption,” said Duale.

He noted that some of the students posted had not yet graduated, adding that the Ministry will only post graduates who provide their certificates for confirmation before deployment.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“Students posted for internship should be graduands, not those with completion letters. Completion is different from graduation. If you have a completion letter, we will not post you until you have a certificate.”

On July 21, the Ministry of Health revoked internship placements for 42 Bachelor of Science in Nursing students.

In a statement, the Ministry said the revocation followed a major breach of national training and regulatory procedures.

The affected students, from ten public and private universities, were allegedly unlawfully submitted for internship placements before completing their academic programmes, violating the Nursing Council Act and Public Service Commission (PSC) guidelines.

“The Ministry has revoked all internship letters issued to the affected 42 students with immediate effect,” said Duale. “These individuals have been instructed to vacate their duty stations as investigations commence,” read the statement.

The Ministry also suspended Dr Lister Onsongo, CEO of the Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK), pending the outcome of a comprehensive internal audit of all 2,098 nursing interns in the 2025/2026 cohort.

Ann Mukuna, Director of Standards and Compliance, has been appointed to oversee the Council’s operations in the interim.

According to Duale, 348 eligible and graduated student nurses have now been posted.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Student Nurses Internship MOH Internship Posting Nurses Internship Health CS Aden Duale
.

Latest Stories

Regional blocs merge peace missions for DRC
Regional blocs merge peace missions for DRC
Africa
By Esther Nyambura
28 mins ago
Wamalwa allies slam Natembeya over alleged power grab in DAPK
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
1 hr ago
Insurers now warm up to health cover for the elderly
Business
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why top four security bosses must face justice for Gen Z deaths
By Nancy Gitonga 13 hrs ago
Why top four security bosses must face justice for Gen Z deaths
Why your fuel bill will rise again in 2025
By Edwin Nyarangi 13 hrs ago
Why your fuel bill will rise again in 2025
Kamani brothers, ex-PSs back in the dock over Sh3.5b Anglo Leasing case
By Nancy Gitonga 13 hrs ago
Kamani brothers, ex-PSs back in the dock over Sh3.5b Anglo Leasing case
Why Ruto, Kindiki are the new handout masters
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 day ago
Why Ruto, Kindiki are the new handout masters
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved