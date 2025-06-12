DIG Lagat will step down if named in IPOA probe, Kanja tells MPs

IG Police Douglas Kanja, DCI Director Mohamed Amin and DIG Gilbert Masengeli before the National Assembly's Internal Security Committe on June 12, 2025 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has said that any officer implicated in the death of Albert Ojwang must step aside, including the Deputy Inspector General Eluid Lagat, if found guilty.

Appearing before a parliamentary committee alongside Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin, the IG said that no one will be shielded from accountability.

“Any person whose name will be mentioned as having played any role in the death of Albert Ojwang must record their statement. If the DIG is going to be mentioned, then on that basis, he will have to step aside to allow the completion of the investigation,” Kanja said.

Kanja said the initial report from police indicated that the suspect had banged his head against a wall while in custody, a claim that has since been demystified.

“The primary report we received on Sunday indicated that the suspect had hit his head on the walls. And based on that, the first statement issued was drawn from that information,” he said.

“But why would an officer coil such a narrative? That’s why the DCI has mentioned the OCS Talam as the main suspect.”

Amin noted that the Central Police Station OCS, identified as Talam, should be treated with a pinch of salt. “I have not said that he is an accused person. Whatever utterances OCS Talam is making should be treated with a pinch of salt."

But according to a report dated June 8, a medical officer at Mbagathi detailed the condition in which Ojwang’ was brought in.

“On examination, he was unresponsive, no spontaneous breathing, no cardiac activity, the entire body was cold, swollen face, multiple bruises, and had bruises on the lips. The patient was brought in dead, and a notification of death form was filled out. Police were advised to report to Kenyatta Police Station and City Mortuary thereafter.”

DCI chief Amin added that the IPOA has taken the lead on the investigation, following a directive from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. “Under normal circumstances, we may not conduct parallel investigations. There was also a court ruling giving IPOA an inclusive mandate to investigate matters relating to police conduct,” he said.

Both IG Kanja and Amin said they would be visiting Ojwang’s family to offer condolences.

“The investigation is being conducted by the IPOA, who will tell us why this murder was committed or what the motive was for doing this. All of us are looking up to getting those answers,” said Kanja.