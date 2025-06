Activist Rose Njeri when she was arraigned at Milimani court,Nairobi on Tuesday,June 3,2025 over alleged offense of cyber crime. [ Collins Kweyu,Standard]

A court in Nairobi has called out the Director of Public Prosecution Renson Ingonga for approving vague charges weaponizing intellect and free speech, in a classical case of abuse of criminal justice system.

Rose Njeri, an IT guru, was traced and hauled by 15 police officers into their Subarus. Then, she was driven to Pangani Police Station where she was detained in a famous style 'kamata kamata Friday' before being dragged to court.