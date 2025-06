Meshack Opiyo at Nairobi Funeral Home during the the postmortem of his son Albert Ojwang on June 10th 2025. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

An autopsy report of X influencer Albert Ojwang’ has exposed the lies told by authorities about the circumstances that led to his death in police custody, raising questions of a possible cover-up.

The finding that the late Ojwang was tortured and strangled, and a pathologist’s explanation that it was “unlikely” that his injuries were self-inflicted contradicted initial police reports, which have been as inconsistent as they come.