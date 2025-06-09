IG refutes claims over Ojwang's detention, assures justice

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja addressing the press outside Central Police Station, Nairobi. [Screengrab]

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has dismissed reports alleging that the late Albert Ojwang’ was not officially booked at the Central Police Station in Nairobi following his arrest in Homa Bay County.

Speaking during a press briefing at the station on Monday, Kanja who was flanked by Deputy Inspectors General Gilbert Masengeli and Eliud Lagat, insisted that due process was followed during Ojwang’s detention.

“He was arrested on Friday in Homa Bay by DCI detectives over the offence of false publication. He was transported to Nairobi, interrogated on Saturday, and officially booked at the Central Police Station under OB number 136/7/6/2025 at 21:35 hours,” said the IG.

Kanja further detailed the chain of events that followed Ojwang’s booking, stating that the suspect was discovered unconscious during a routine cell inspection.

“During a normal inspection, Ojwang’ was found unconscious and was immediately taken to Mbagathi Hospital. The incident was recorded under OB number 9/08/06/2025 at 01:39 hours. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival,” Kanja reported.

The IG also confirmed that the deceased's arrest followed a complaint by his deputy Eliud Lagat concerning a social media post by Ojwang'.

Meanwhile, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched a formal investigation into the incident.

IPOA chairperson Issack Hassan who also accompanied Kanja, assured the public of a thorough and impartial probe.

“I saw Ojwang’s father speak on television. I want to assure him and all Kenyans that justice will be served. We commend the IG for interdicting the officers who were on duty at the time,” said Hassan.

He further cautioned the officers temporarily assigned to replace the interdicted personnel to fully cooperate with IPOA and refrain from interfering with the ongoing investigation.

Earlier on, Kanja had announced the suspension of several senior officers at the Central Police Station including the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) to pave way for investigations.