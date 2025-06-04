IEBC nominees cleared amid fears of potential bias and political links

Former Turkana County Attorney Erastus Edung Ethekon when he appeared before the selection panel in Nairobi on March 25th 2025. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Seven nominees to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission have been approved by the National Assembly.

This is despite fears of potential bias in the execution of their mandate, thanks to their special relationship with key figures in the broad-based government. Yesterday, the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) cleared Erustus Edung Ethekon, who had been nominated as the chairperson, Ann Njeru Nderitu, Moses Alutalala Mukwhana, Mary Karen Sorobit, Hassan Noor Hassan, Francis Odhiambo Aduol and Fahima Araphat Abdallah as commissioners.