Somalia's elections: An imperfect but historic milestone

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Somalia on April 15, 2025 launched voter registration in Mogadishu for the first time in over 50 years, a step towards universal suffrage ahead of presidential elections scheduled for 2026. [AFP]

December 25, 2025, marked a historic moment in Somalia’s political development when one-person-one-vote elections were conducted in parts of southern Somalia. For decades, many Somalis viewed universal suffrage as an aspiration rather than a realistic political objective. While Puntland and Somaliland had previously demonstrated the feasibility of direct elections within their respective administrations, the prospect of conducting such elections in Mogadishu and southern Somalia was often met with skepticism. Yet despite political controversy, security concerns, and opposition criticism, Somalia has taken an important step toward building a democratic culture grounded in citizen participation.

When President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced his intention to transition toward one-person-one-vote elections, many questioned both his motives and his commitment to the process. The debate became more contentious because it coincided with the constitutional review process, which generated significant tensions between the government and opposition groups. Critics argued that constitutional reforms and electoral changes were being pursued without sufficient consensus, raising concerns about legitimacy and inclusivity. While the constitutional review merits its own separate discussion, the elections themselves deserve independent assessment because they represent a significant development regardless of broader political disagreements.

A fundamental prerequisite for direct elections is security and stability. Before questions of whether elections are fully free and fair can be addressed, a state must first demonstrate the ability to organize and protect the electoral process. In this regard, the Federal Government of Somalia has made notable progress. Mogadishu and its surrounding areas have become considerably more secure compared to previous years when large-scale electoral exercises would have been impossible. This improvement reflects stronger oversight and accountability within security institutions, enhanced training, better logistical coordination, and greater operational effectiveness. Although security challenges remain, particularly in areas affected by Al-Shabaab, conditions have improved enough to make electoral participation possible for large segments of the population.

Following Mogadishu, South West State became another region where elections were conducted. The peaceful completion of elections in both locations is a significant achievement in a country that has endured decades of conflict and political instability. The process produced elected representatives and executive leaders, demonstrating an increasing capacity to manage political competition through democratic mechanisms rather than confrontation.

The elections have not been free from criticism. Several opposition groups either boycotted the process or participated before expressing concerns about the conduct of the electoral commission, the influence of powerful political actors, and the neutrality of state institutions. Allegations of irregularities, corruption, and questions of legitimacy should not be dismissed. Democratic development depends on scrutiny, and opposition voices play a vital role in identifying weaknesses that require reform.



At the same time, these criticisms should not overshadow the broader significance of what was achieved. For hundreds of thousands of Somali citizens, the elections provided an opportunity to participate directly in choosing their leaders. More importantly, Somalia has begun building the institutional foundations necessary for future democratic exercises. Electoral infrastructure, voter registration systems, trained personnel, and administrative capacity are not created overnight. The experience gained through this process will help improve future elections and strengthen public institutions.

The planned expansion of elections into Hirshabelle, Galmudug, and parts of Jubaland further illustrates the gradual nature of Somalia’s democratic transition. No serious observer would argue that Somalia has completed its journey toward democratic consolidation or elections were entirely free and fair. Rather, these developments suggest steady progress in the right direction. Democratic institutions are strengthened through practice, adaptation, and public trust, all of which require time. That’s why it’s important to recognize the institutions being developed today will serve future governments regardless of political affiliation. The electoral infrastructure, administrative experience, and security gains achieved during this period are national assets that can be inherited, improved, and utilized by future leaders.

History shows that democratic progress rarely occurs under perfect conditions. Across Africa and elsewhere, democratic systems have evolved through experimentation, setbacks, reforms, and gradual improvement.

Political actors who previously endorsed or celebrated electoral processes in federal member states that were widely criticized for lacking competitiveness, transparency, or adherence to electoral norms weaken their own credibility when they object to shortcomings at the federal level. It is difficult to condemn electoral deficiencies in Mogadishu while overlooking much more evident concerns elsewhere. Consistency is essential if criticism is to carry moral and political weight.

The same standard must apply to the Federal Government. It cannot criticize federal member states for manipulating electoral laws or conducting questionable elections while failing to ensure that federal elections meet higher democratic standards.

The most constructive response is neither unconditional celebration nor outright rejection. Instead, Somalis should acknowledge both the progress achieved and the shortcomings that remain. Democracy is strengthened not only by elections themselves but also by the willingness of governments and opposition parties to learn, adapt, and improve. Somalia’s recent elections offer an opportunity to do exactly that and provide cautious but genuine grounds for optimism about the country’s democratic future.

Abdullahi Ali, PhD

Public Policy, Security and Governance