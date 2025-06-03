Court frees Rose Njeri on Sh100,000 personal bond

Software developer Rose Njeri arraigned at Milimani court over creation of anti-Finance Bill website. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Activist and software developer, Rose Njeri Tunguru, has been released on a Sh100,000 personal bond pending the ruling on her case, set for June 20.

Njeri’s legal team, including former Chief Justice David Maraga and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, successfully blocked her plea taking, citing a defective charge sheet.

The prosecution charged Njeri with two counts under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.

The charges stem from a program she developed to enable the public to send mass emails to the National Assembly’s Finance Committee and the Clerk.

According to her charge sheet seen by The Standard, she obtained unauthorised access to parliament’s computer systems and interfered with traffic for the two email addresses.

The website Njeri developed reportedly facilitated Kenyans to send mass emails with their views on the 2025 Finance Bill, something the prosecution says interfered with the normal operations of the feedback channels.

Former CJ David Maraga speaks at Milimani Law Courts, where activist Rose Njeri was arraigned over creation of 2025 anti-Finance Bill website.



Video by Collins Kweyu pic.twitter.com/Yh7NyTuuct — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) June 3, 2025

“If her crime is to sensitise fellow Kenyans to say yes, or no, to the proposed Finance Bill, what crime is that?” posed Kalonzo in his submission before Milimani Court Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo.

Rose Njeri was presented at the Milimani Law Courts hours after being transferred from Pangani Police Station to an undisclosed location.

She has been in custody since her arrest on Friday, May 30, at her home in Nairobi’s South C estate.