Baringo leaders snub First Lady's Kitchen Garden rollout event

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto planting a tree during Kakamega forest tree planting exercise at Shikuse prison on June 8, 2023. [PCS, Standard]

A majority of leaders from Baringo County did not attend the rollout of the Mama Kitchen Garden Program, an initiate of the First Lady Rachael Ruto.

The national rollout took place at Koibatek Agricultural Centre (ATC) in Eldama Ravine and was attended by government officials from various ministries. Local leaders, however, stayed away from it.

Among the leaders who accompanied the First Lady were Woman MP Florence Jematia (Baringo), Beatrice Kemei (Kericho), Beatrice Elachi (Dagoretti North), Baringo Deputy Governor Felix Kipng'ok, and spouses of Governors from various counties.

Governor Cheboi, it was revealed, is on a trip to Germany.

Jematia, while addressing the locals, said Eldama Ravine MP Musa Sirma was out on official duty. She said MPs William Kamket (Tiaty), Joshua Kandie (Baringo Central), Joseph Makilap (Baringo North), Charles Kamuren (Baringo South), and Reuben Kiborek (Mogotio) requested that she represent them.

“My colleagues have asked me to step in as the woman representative and represent them,” she said.

Speaking during the national rollout the First Lady said the initiative promises hope, action and transformation of the society.

She noted that initiative offers support to the government's food security agenda. She said they are on a mission to give mothers power to increase the vegetable intake level through the establishment of thriving kitchen gardens.

"This national rollout, therefore, puts focus on the true anchors of our nation, our mothers. This is a bold and practical step towards putting a shared quest to build a secure, nutritionally rich, vibrant Kenya," she said.

The concept of kitchen garden she noted is not new as has been traditionally practiced by various communities. She said the kitchen garden initiative aims at combining the indigenous knowledge with modern farming processes to boost production.

She said they have been piloting the initiative for the last eight months to ensure it is successful.

The State Department of Agriculture, Basic Education, Social Protection, Spouses of Governors among others worked on the successful pilot program.

A kitchen garden she said was set up at State House providing the staff fresh vegetables twice a week. A demonstration farm she added was set up to enable children residing there learn how to set up similar gardens. Beyond Nairobi schools in 21 counties, she said, have benefited from the program.

She said kitchen gardens will be set up in schools and homes as a collaboration between learners and parents.

She said the initiative will also help in addressing hunger and malnutrition among learners.

"By establishing kitchen gardens in homes and schools, we are tackling the hunger challenge head-on," she stated.

The State Department of Agriculture she said will play a leading role in the program by providing trainings, seeds and extension services in every school.

She urged every family across the country to set up space for kitchen gardens.

MP Kemei said the program is not only important to the women but the people of Kenya.

Alamitu Guyo Jattani, the chairperson of the County Spouses Association, said they will champion the initiative in every corner of their counties.

Agriculture PS Dr Kiprono Ronoh said the initiative will go a long way in addressing food and nutrition security.

Ronoh said the Ministry will fully support the initiative.

At least two million kitchen gardens, he said, will have been rolled out in the next two years.