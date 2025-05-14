The Standard

Booted: Eddy Oketch ordered to leave Senate for disorderly conduct

By Mike Kihaki | May. 14, 2025
Migori Senator Eddy Oketch in Parliament on May 14, 2025 [Snipping]

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch was ordered out of the Senate chambers after a heated exchange with temporary Speaker Catherine Mumma on Wednesday, May 14.

Senator Mumma directed that Oketch stay away for the remaining session over disorderly conduct.

Trouble began when Oketch sought clarity from Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale regarding the welfare of the striking  Universal Health Coverage (UHC) workers who had been transferred to county governments but had not been paid.

“What is the CS doing to resolve the strike of UHC workers?” Oketch asked. “Will those transferred to the county government be paid by the national government the same way community health workers are paid?”

He continued, “Is the CS going to ensure they are put on  permanent and pensionable terms in the ongoing budget preparation?”

However, Speaker Mumma appeared reluctant to allow Oketch a second round of questioning, citing time constraints, which sparked a tense back-and-forth.

“There are many questions that have been asked, but for the interest of time, may you postpone all the questions and let the CS answer the UHC one?” Oketch appealed.

“I have ruled on that question,” Mumma responded.

“I’m not overruling you on that. I’m just requesting for indulgence,” Oketch insisted.

Despite pleas from fellow senators, Speaker Mumma stood her ground and ordered the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove Oketch from the chamber.

“You are now becoming a nuisance,” she said.

Even as the commotion unfolded, the CS remained firm, saying that the ministry was not planning to move UHC workers back to the national government payroll, signalling no immediate relief for the striking workers.

Related Topics

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch Senator Oketch Thrown From Senate Senator Catherine Mumma Universal Health Coverage
.

Latest Stories

Police service digitises recruitment after years of manual exercise
Police service digitises recruitment after years of manual exercise
National
By Denis Omondi
7 mins ago
Governor Ayacko urges Ruto to prioritise development projects in Migori
Nyanza
By Anne Atieno
10 mins ago
World's poorest president Jose 'Pepe' Mujica dead at 89
Newsbeat & Tech
By Kevin Tunoi
15 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Miraa controls Meru politics
By Denis Omondi 2 hrs ago
How Miraa controls Meru politics
Witnesses: Kandie's wife hired men to 'punish' him over infidelity
By Lynn Kolongei 3 hrs ago
Witnesses: Kandie's wife hired men to 'punish' him over infidelity
Kanu-era politician's children fight over Sh800 million estate
By Lynn Kolongei 3 hrs ago
Kanu-era politician's children fight over Sh800 million estate
Name the abductors, Kenyans ask Ruto after confession
By Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
Name the abductors, Kenyans ask Ruto after confession
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved