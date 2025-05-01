The Standard

Atwoli hints at exiting COTU as Secretary-General

By Sharon Wanga | May. 1, 2025

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has hinted at his exit from the union he has led since 2001.

 Speaking during the 60th Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Atwoli suggested that his time at the helm may be nearing its end, although he stopped short of making a definitive announcement.

 “Recently, Your Excellency, when we were with you in Nyanza, I mentioned that you are the last president for me to serve under. I have served all presidents of the Republic of Kenya and I also told stewards recently that, as you see me here, I’m contemplating an exit,” Atwoli said.

 Atwoli has been at the helm of COTU since August 2001, making him the longest-serving trade unionist in Kenya’s history.

 In 2021, he was re-elected unopposed for a fifth term.

 As the union prepares for its next election in 2026, Atwoli’s tenure has sparked debate, with some questioning his term limit.

 However, on Tuesday, members of COTU’s Executive Committee unanimously endorsed the 74-year-old to continue championing workers’ rights.

 While acknowledging the committee’s support, Atwoli said that the decision should ultimately rest with the union’s members.

 “I want to assure them: as much as our song says 'Solidarity is forever,' that doesn’t mean only the holy are fit to lead the labor movement. Our organisation is democratic, we are free and independent," he added.

Related Topics

COTU Sec Gen Francis Atwoli 60th Labour Day Celebrations Labour Day 2025
.

Latest Stories

FKE reaffirms commitment to social dialogue, raises concern over Labour Day exclusion
FKE reaffirms commitment to social dialogue, raises concern over Labour Day exclusion
National
By Mate Tongola
53 mins ago
IPOA launches probe into MP Ong'onda's murder as DCI investigates civilian involvement
National
By Mate Tongola
1 hr ago
Video shows kidnapped South Korean missionaries alive in Somalia
North Eastern
By Abraham Fayo
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Court: Trans Nzoia procurement boss, contractor to refund Sh25.3m
By Nancy Gitonga 9 hrs ago
Court: Trans Nzoia procurement boss, contractor to refund Sh25.3m
Cost of living: How salaries have changed since last Labour Day
By Macharia Kamau 9 hrs ago
Cost of living: How salaries have changed since last Labour Day
Workers suffer as Atwoli 'too young' to retire at 75
By Esther Dianah 9 hrs ago
Workers suffer as Atwoli 'too young' to retire at 75
Trapped abroad, silenced at home: the agony of job-seeking Kenyans
By Jacinta Mutura 9 hrs ago
Trapped abroad, silenced at home: the agony of job-seeking Kenyans
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved