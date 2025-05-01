Atwoli hints at exiting COTU as Secretary-General

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has hinted at his exit from the union he has led since 2001.

Speaking during the 60th Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Atwoli suggested that his time at the helm may be nearing its end, although he stopped short of making a definitive announcement.

“Recently, Your Excellency, when we were with you in Nyanza, I mentioned that you are the last president for me to serve under. I have served all presidents of the Republic of Kenya and I also told stewards recently that, as you see me here, I’m contemplating an exit,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli has been at the helm of COTU since August 2001, making him the longest-serving trade unionist in Kenya’s history.

In 2021, he was re-elected unopposed for a fifth term.

As the union prepares for its next election in 2026, Atwoli’s tenure has sparked debate, with some questioning his term limit.

However, on Tuesday, members of COTU’s Executive Committee unanimously endorsed the 74-year-old to continue championing workers’ rights.

While acknowledging the committee’s support, Atwoli said that the decision should ultimately rest with the union’s members.

“I want to assure them: as much as our song says 'Solidarity is forever,' that doesn’t mean only the holy are fit to lead the labor movement. Our organisation is democratic, we are free and independent," he added.