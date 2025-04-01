The Standard

"Not me", President Ruto denies initiating plan to impeach Gachagua

By Sharon Wanga | 31m ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

President William Ruto.[Photo, PCS]

President William Ruto has, for the first time, explained the fallout with his former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua that led to his impeachment.

Speaking to the media in an interview at Sagana State Lodge, the president made several revelations on how his political marriage with Gachagua ended.

First, he said that Gachagua started having unnecessary disputes with government officials, which the cases were presented before him(Ruto) from time to time.

"I sat him down and told him you're the deputy president. Why are you dealing with them(Itumbi, Ndindi Nyoro) just work?” President Ruto said.

The President accused him of threatening to sack Members of Parliament for failing to bow to him.

President Ruto further criticised Gachagua for failing to rally behind government projects.

"The Deputy President's main role is to help the President. When I was DP, the person to defend the programs like roads and hospitals. I went to more TV stations more times than the President himself because it is the DP's job to profile the President's work," Ruto observed.

The president added, "Have you ever seen Rigathi defend the government's projects one time? For 2 years, he never stepped to any station or in public to speak on government projects."

He said Gachagua’s failure to defend the projects made him question how they would work together, straining their relationship.

The president then distanced himself from involvement in the impeachment saying he tried to tone down the MPs twice from tabling the motion but was overwhelmed.

After their relationship completely broke down, Ruto alleges Gachagua threatened to 'make him a one-term president'.

"Telling me, you know I can make you become a one-term president if you dont do this and that. I need Sh.10 billion to go and speak to Mount Kenya people about politics. I told him I will not do it," he added.

The president was speaking just hours before he started his five-day Mount Kenya tour.









Related Topics

Ruto on Gachagua's Impeachment President Ruto Tour Mt.Kenya Rigathi Gachagua Impeachment Ruto-Gachagua Fallout
.

Latest Stories

US tariffs causing anxiety but no 'dramatic' economic impact: IMF chief
US tariffs causing anxiety but no 'dramatic' economic impact: IMF chief
Business
By AFP
6 mins ago
Elon Musk seeks to make peace with Africa; Kenya in tour
National
By Peter Theuri
6 mins ago
At least 322 children reportedly killed in Gaza in 10 days: UN
Asia
By AFP
16 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

State questions private sector data as manufacturers push for tax cuts
By Graham Kajilwa 31 mins ago
State questions private sector data as manufacturers push for tax cuts
Court shields Telkom bosses from prosecution in Sh15b land dispute
By Kamau Muthoni 31 mins ago
Court shields Telkom bosses from prosecution in Sh15b land dispute
Why state, motorists are at odds on road tolling
By Macharia Kamau and James Wanzala 36 mins ago
Why state, motorists are at odds on road tolling
How young Kenyans are enslaved in Myanmar's dark digital underworld
By Francis Ontomwa 36 mins ago
How young Kenyans are enslaved in Myanmar's dark digital underworld
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved