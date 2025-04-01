"Not me", President Ruto denies initiating plan to impeach Gachagua

President William Ruto.[Photo, PCS]

President William Ruto has, for the first time, explained the fallout with his former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua that led to his impeachment.

Speaking to the media in an interview at Sagana State Lodge, the president made several revelations on how his political marriage with Gachagua ended.

First, he said that Gachagua started having unnecessary disputes with government officials, which the cases were presented before him(Ruto) from time to time.

"I sat him down and told him you're the deputy president. Why are you dealing with them(Itumbi, Ndindi Nyoro) just work?” President Ruto said.

The President accused him of threatening to sack Members of Parliament for failing to bow to him.

President Ruto further criticised Gachagua for failing to rally behind government projects.

"The Deputy President's main role is to help the President. When I was DP, the person to defend the programs like roads and hospitals. I went to more TV stations more times than the President himself because it is the DP's job to profile the President's work," Ruto observed.

The president added, "Have you ever seen Rigathi defend the government's projects one time? For 2 years, he never stepped to any station or in public to speak on government projects."

He said Gachagua’s failure to defend the projects made him question how they would work together, straining their relationship.

The president then distanced himself from involvement in the impeachment saying he tried to tone down the MPs twice from tabling the motion but was overwhelmed.

After their relationship completely broke down, Ruto alleges Gachagua threatened to 'make him a one-term president'.

"Telling me, you know I can make you become a one-term president if you dont do this and that. I need Sh.10 billion to go and speak to Mount Kenya people about politics. I told him I will not do it," he added.

