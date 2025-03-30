Kalonzo warns UDA, ODM against constituting IEBC without consulting opposition

Lawyer Ndegwa njiru (l) and Ngaruiya junior listens to Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the wedding of Bishop Ngaruoya in Limuru.Kalonzo discredited the broadbased government. [George Njunge/Standard]

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has warned the UDA coalition led by president William Ruto and the Raila Odinga led ODM against constituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) without consulting the opposition.

In a terse letter dated March 21, 2025 and addressed to Odinga, Kalonzo reminded the former prime minister that the process of appointing the IEBC chairperson and the commissioners ought to be inclusive, with both representatives from the government and those from the opposition coalition arriving at a concurrence.

Kalonzo warned that if the two political bedmates – UDA and ODM went ahead to constitute the IEBC without “meaningiful participation of the opposition” such action will be deemed as an attempt to establish a partisan electoral body and a scheme to pre-rig the 2027 presidential election.

In the letter, the Wiper leader pointed out that given the changed political landscape in the country where the UDA and ODM have entered into a memorandum of understanding and formed a broad based government , it was important to clarify who would participate in the critical process of consultation and concurrence, especially from the opposition side before the electoral body is established.

“I firmly believe that UDA and ODM, now aligned on one side should engage in discussions with those of us in the opposition to ensure a balance and inclusive process. This position is informed by the principle of checks and balances, good governance and sound public policy,” Kalonzo letter reads in part.

The former vice president warned that any deviation from that approach would amount to a unilateral political act that serves the partisan interests of UDA and ODM thereby undermining public trust and confidence in the formation of the IEBC.

“Such an approach would also revive the dangerous precedent that contributed to the disputed elections and the post election violence of 2007/2008. That kind of politics risks plunging the nation into turmoil,” Kalonzo warned.

He demanded that both the UDA and ODM, who are now in government, engage in meaningful consultation and concurrence with the opposition to enhance public confidence in the IEBC, saying that the approach aligns with the values and principles enshrined in the constitution, and the broader ideals of electoral justice.

Odinga, whose party ODM has donated members to join president Ruto’s cabinet has lately been blowing hot and cold on whether he is in government or the opposition.