The Standard

CS Muturi was an 'incompetent' AG, says Ruto

By Mate Tongola | 2h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi where he hosted Muslim leaders for  Iftar. [PSC]

President William Ruto has hit out at Cabinet Secretary for Public Service Justin Muturi, saying he proved to be incompetent as Attorney General.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi during an iftar session for muslim community members, Ruto accused Muturi of delaying the rollout of the Muslim Endowment Fund (Wadf) that had been proposed by muslim leaders.

"I agree with you that the Muslim Endowment Fund has taken too long. There is no reason. I had a problem with the AG who was there, he was fairly incompetent, but we now have a competent lady and I can assure you that the issue will be sorted out," Ruto stated.

According to Ruto, Muturi failed to handle the legal aspect concerning the establishment of the commission in charge of the management of Islamic endowment.

The fund is a form of charitable endowment where assets are dedicated permanently for religious or charitable purposes, with the income generated used to support ongoing charitable objectives like education, healthcare, and social services. 

Muturi has been a critic of the Kenya Kwanza administration following the escalating cases of abductions in the country, especially after the Gen Z protests last year.

The Public Service CS served as the Attorney General between 2022 and 2024.

Related Topics

Peresident William Ruto Justin Muturi Muslim Endowment Fund Iftar
.

Latest Stories

EA to get Sh141m for water sector skills development
EA to get Sh141m for water sector skills development
Enterprise
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
15 mins ago
Anxiety as varsities placement faces delay
National
By Lewis Nyaundi
15 mins ago
MPs back to holding committees outside Parliament, tax payers bear the brunt
National
By Josphat Thiong’o
15 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Crisis in the soil: Fertilizer shortage and depleting land risk food security
By Gardy Chacha 15 mins ago
Crisis in the soil: Fertilizer shortage and depleting land risk food security
MPs back to holding committees outside Parliament, tax payers bear the brunt
By Josphat Thiong’o 15 mins ago
MPs back to holding committees outside Parliament, tax payers bear the brunt
Boisterous CS unfazed as insecurity upsets Kenyans
By Standard Team 15 mins ago
Boisterous CS unfazed as insecurity upsets Kenyans
Why President Ruto is blowing hot and cold over Mt Kenya tour
By Ndung’u Gachane 15 mins ago
Why President Ruto is blowing hot and cold over Mt Kenya tour
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved