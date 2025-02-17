The Standard

National Assembly rejects attempt to censure Speaker Wetangula

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula. [File, Standard]

The National Assembly has dismissed an attempt by the Grassroot Oversight Initiative to censure Speaker Moses Wetangula.

In a letter addressed to the group on Monday, National Assembly Clerk Samuel Njoroge stated that only an MP can initiate such a motion against the Speaker.

“We have reviewed the Constitution, the Petition to Parliament (Procedure) Act, 2012, and the National Assembly Standing Orders. Standing Order 87(1) stipulates that the Speaker’s conduct can only be discussed through a substantive motion with at least three days' notice,” Njoroge wrote.

The letter further emphasized that the Speaker is shielded from direct censure by the public.

“This response effectively shuts down the group’s attempt to challenge the Speaker’s leadership through external petitions,” he added.

Laban Omusundi, executive director of the Grassroot Civilian Oversight Initiative, had petitioned the Clerk, urging MPs to censure Wetangula.

He accused the Speaker of engaging in political activities that compromise the impartiality expected of his office.

Omusundi cited Wetangula’s remarks during President William Ruto’s tour of Western Kenya in January 2025, where he allegedly assured the President of the region’s unwavering support.

“He uncharacteristically assured the President that the Western region was behind his administration, reiterated that the region was Ruto's last line of defence, and the frontier of defence against political acrimony from his rivals,” says Omusundi.

Related Topics

Moses Wetangula Moses Wetangula censure Grassroot Oversight Initiative
.

Latest Stories

What are Trump's reciprocal tariffs and who may be hit?
What are Trump's reciprocal tariffs and who may be hit?
World
By AFP
1 hr ago
Stakeholders call for reforms to curb custodial suicide
Central
By Phares Mutembei
1 hr ago
National Assembly rejects attempt to censure Speaker Wetangula
Politics
By Stephanie Wangari
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

CEOs reveal the cure for Kenya's ailing economy in new survey
By Brian Ngugi 7 hrs ago
CEOs reveal the cure for Kenya's ailing economy in new survey
Raila's Addis setback, a political turning point for both opposition and government
By Barack Muluka 9 hrs ago
Raila's Addis setback, a political turning point for both opposition and government
Unsafe abortions: Silent threat fueling maternal death crisis
By Ayoki Onyango 9 hrs ago
Unsafe abortions: Silent threat fueling maternal death crisis
Intrigues of Raila's AUC loss
By Brian Otieno 1 day ago
Intrigues of Raila's AUC loss
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved