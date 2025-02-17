National Assembly rejects attempt to censure Speaker Wetangula

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula. [File, Standard]

The National Assembly has dismissed an attempt by the Grassroot Oversight Initiative to censure Speaker Moses Wetangula.

In a letter addressed to the group on Monday, National Assembly Clerk Samuel Njoroge stated that only an MP can initiate such a motion against the Speaker.

“We have reviewed the Constitution, the Petition to Parliament (Procedure) Act, 2012, and the National Assembly Standing Orders. Standing Order 87(1) stipulates that the Speaker’s conduct can only be discussed through a substantive motion with at least three days' notice,” Njoroge wrote.

The letter further emphasized that the Speaker is shielded from direct censure by the public.

“This response effectively shuts down the group’s attempt to challenge the Speaker’s leadership through external petitions,” he added.

Laban Omusundi, executive director of the Grassroot Civilian Oversight Initiative, had petitioned the Clerk, urging MPs to censure Wetangula.

He accused the Speaker of engaging in political activities that compromise the impartiality expected of his office.

Omusundi cited Wetangula’s remarks during President William Ruto’s tour of Western Kenya in January 2025, where he allegedly assured the President of the region’s unwavering support.

“He uncharacteristically assured the President that the Western region was behind his administration, reiterated that the region was Ruto's last line of defence, and the frontier of defence against political acrimony from his rivals,” says Omusundi.