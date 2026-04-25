Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Back-to-school burden: Parents struggle under rising costs

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 25, 2026
Parents at Savanis Book Centre, Nairobi shopping for requirements ahead of school re-opening next week on December 31, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

As schools prepare to reopen for the second term next week, a quiet crisis is unfolding in households across the country.For many parents, the excitement of returning learners to class has been replaced by anxiety, frustration, and in some cases, despair.

The rising cost of living driven by high fuel prices, increased transport fares, and a surge in school-related expenses is pushing families to the brink, threatening access to education for thousands of children.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Rising school costs burden Fuel-driven transport hikes Hidden school levies controversy Back To School Burden
.

Latest Stories

Spotlight turns to ODM 'experts' in Ruto's regime as crises pile up
Spotlight turns to ODM 'experts' in Ruto's regime as crises pile up
Politics
By Standard Team
2 hrs ago
Zoning clamour threatens unity in Opposition and Broad-Based camp
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
2 hrs ago
Son's short visit turns last goodbye after ranch shooting
National
By James Munyeki and Julius Chepkwony
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Battle for Baba's party heats up as rival ODM faction lands in Kisumu
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Battle for Baba's party heats up as rival ODM faction lands in Kisumu
Spotlight turns to ODM 'experts' in Ruto's regime as crises pile up
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Spotlight turns to ODM 'experts' in Ruto's regime as crises pile up
We'll back Orengo to unseat Ruto, ODM Linda Mwananchi faction
By Benard Lusigi 2 hrs ago
We'll back Orengo to unseat Ruto, ODM Linda Mwananchi faction
Zoning clamour threatens unity in Opposition and Broad-Based camp
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
Zoning clamour threatens unity in Opposition and Broad-Based camp
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved