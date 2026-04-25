Back-to-school burden: Parents struggle under rising costs

Parents at Savanis Book Centre, Nairobi shopping for requirements ahead of school re-opening next week on December 31, 2025 . [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

As schools prepare to reopen for the second term next week, a quiet crisis is unfolding in households across the country.For many parents, the excitement of returning learners to class has been replaced by anxiety, frustration, and in some cases, despair.

The rising cost of living driven by high fuel prices, increased transport fares, and a surge in school-related expenses is pushing families to the brink, threatening access to education for thousands of children.