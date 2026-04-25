How Tanzania could emerge as the unlikely dealmaker for Kenya, Uganda's oil ambitions

Kenya Pipeline Company Ltd (KPC) depot off Jogoo Road in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The proposed joint investment in a Tanzanian refinery by Kenya and Uganda, for many, is one that is against a background of historical irony but also shaped by a major departure from neighbourhood rivalry that has in the past resulted in collapse of joint mega infrastructure.

The partnership, which appears to stem from a camaraderie of sorts between President Wiliam Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni, will inevitably stir memories of the 2014 falling out over the Hoima-Lokichar-Lamu pipeline that was supposed to be the crown jewel of East African infrastructure.