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How Tanzania could emerge as the unlikely dealmaker for Kenya, Uganda's oil ambitions

By Macharia Kamau | Apr. 25, 2026
Kenya Pipeline Company Ltd (KPC) depot off Jogoo Road in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The proposed joint investment in a Tanzanian refinery by Kenya and Uganda, for many, is one that is against a background of historical irony but also shaped by a major departure from neighbourhood rivalry that has in the past resulted in collapse of joint mega infrastructure.

 The partnership, which appears to stem from a camaraderie of sorts between President Wiliam Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni, will inevitably stir memories of the 2014 falling out over the Hoima-Lokichar-Lamu pipeline that was supposed to be the crown jewel of East African infrastructure.

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Related Topics

Ruto–Museveni energy partnership Hoima–Lokichar pipeline fallout Kenya Pipeline Company Uganda-Kenya Crude Oil Pipeline
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