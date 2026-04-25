How Tanzania could emerge as the unlikely dealmaker for Kenya, Uganda's oil ambitions

The partnership, which appears to stem from a camaraderie of sorts between President Wiliam Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni, will inevitably stir memories of the 2014 falling out over the Hoima-Lokichar-Lamu pipeline that was supposed to be the crown jewel of East African infrastructure.
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