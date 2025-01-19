Gachagua and Natembeya's manoeuvres have scared Ruto camp

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya is charting an independent political path. [File, Standard]

As the year 2025 unfolds, it favours two types of politicians, irrespective of what they do. There are those who struggle to be in good books with President William Ruto, his inner circle, and power brokers. There also are those charting independent political paths, command growing followings, and have political presence. There are times, however, when the two clash and raise doubts as to whether, as ‘leaders’, they have lost common sense.

There appears to be layers in Dr Ruto’s circle of power brokers. Other than family members, the members of the inner circle or core are in two groups. There is the visible comprising Farouk Kibet, Oscar Sudi, Kipchumba Murkomen, Davis Chirchir, and Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei. There is the less visible inner core but effective behind-the-scenes operators that includes former Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, former Western Provincial Commissioner Abdul Mwasera, and former Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet.

The outer circle has those who have to struggle to be seen to be close to Ruto. Vulnerable to the whims of the inner core, they are torn between being conscious and being accepted. They include Kimani Ichung’wa, William Kamket, Deputy President (DP) Kithure Kindiki, and Daadb MP Farah Maalim. In an effort to prove loyalty to and in supposed defence of Ruto, some of these make utterances that bring their sanity to question.

Among those charting independent paths from the Ruto way are Kalonzo Musyoka and his Wiper Party, former DP Rigathi Gachagua, and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya. Kalonzo remains the most viable challenger to Ruto in 2027 and has opportunity to attract other political players. He already has Jeremiah Kioni and Eugene Wamalwa in his camp and would like to rope in Fred Matiang'i. His biggest catch, however, would be Gachagua with his growing political presence in the Mountain and Natembeya’s Tawe movement that hovers over the Mulembe country. As deputy president, Gachagua unsuccessfully craved to be accepted as leader of the Mountain. This changed once he was impeached. Instead of fading into political oblivion, Gachagua seemingly gained sympathy acceptance which he carefully exploited. Ruto has helped him gain that acceptance through reported government disruption of his functions. Since his rising popularity appears to go beyond the Mountain, this has scared the Ruto team.

Fear of Gachagua’s political influence, when combined with Natembeya’s dominance has scared those in the government and sent Ruto into active campaigning that has raised more questions than answers. By blaming parents for the youth who question his policies, Ruto has ignored the bad examples that his inner circle repeatedly give to the youth. They have, for instance, made arrogant and reckless utterances and Ruto has not reprimand ed them.

In addition, Mungiki founder Maina Njenga has resurfaced to castigate Gachagua while declaring support for Ruto and Kindiki. Sudi has implied he would manufacture votes in 2027 should Ruto lose. Maalim, desiring recognition as leader of the North Eastern zone, probably after Duale, has hurled insults on mothers of the youth. Kamket wants Ruto to rule for 24 years, like Daniel arap Moi. Ichung’wah, sounds like a reincarnated JJ Kamotho, always ready to attack whoever seems to question Ruto's policies. Having dismissed Gachagua as ‘villager’, Ichung’wah used a funeral ceremony to accuse Natembeya of organising abductions during Uhuru Kenyatta’s presidency. The accusation boomeranged as the Mulembe nation rallied behind Natembeya against ‘stranger’ Ichung’wah.

Gachagua and Natembeya's ability to scare Ruto’s camp into campaign mode has boosted the two men's influence; they appear to be fresh leaders in their respective backyards. The scare has brought out the worst among Ruto’s power brokers because their enthusiasm for ‘attacking’ critics outshine their wisdom. Instead of Gachagua and Natembeya’s political prominence diminishing, the attacks have raised it to new national heights. The two cannot be ignored.