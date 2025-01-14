Billionaires in Ruto's Cabinet? William Kabogo declares Sh3b net worth

ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary nominee William Kabogo before the Committee on Appointments on Tuesday, January 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

ICT Cabinet Secretary nominee William Kabogo surprised the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on Tuesday, after declaring his net worth to be Sh3.01 billion.

Kabogo broke down his assets, stating they include residential houses valued at Sh700 million, movable assets worth Sh40 million, land and farms totaling Sh756 million, and cash and current assets amounting to Sh64 million.

He also disclosed interests and shares valued at Sh1.5 billion.

"In total, I am worth Sh3.01 billion. This includes a helicopter I previously owned but later sold," Kabogo said.

Kabogo, who served as Kiambu County’s first governor, ranks second among the wealthiest Cabinet Secretary nominees publicly vetted so far, following Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs nominee Hassan Joho, who declared a net worth of Sh2 billion.

Joho attributed his wealth to developed and undeveloped properties, including homes in Mombasa, Vipingo, Malindi, and Nairobi, as well as shareholding in property holdings, family businesses, valuables, and cash.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi remains the wealthiest Cabinet Secretary, having declared a net worth of Sh4 billion, primarily derived from investments in company shares and real estate.