The Standard

Billionaires in Ruto's Cabinet? William Kabogo declares Sh3b net worth

By Mate Tongola | 32m ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary nominee William Kabogo before the Committee on Appointments on Tuesday, January 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

ICT Cabinet Secretary nominee William Kabogo surprised the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on Tuesday, after declaring his net worth to be Sh3.01 billion.

Kabogo broke down his assets, stating they include residential houses valued at Sh700 million, movable assets worth Sh40 million, land and farms totaling Sh756 million, and cash and current assets amounting to Sh64 million.

He also disclosed interests and shares valued at Sh1.5 billion.

"In total, I am worth Sh3.01 billion. This includes a helicopter I previously owned but later sold," Kabogo said.

Kabogo, who served as Kiambu County’s first governor, ranks second among the wealthiest Cabinet Secretary nominees publicly vetted so far, following Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs nominee Hassan Joho, who declared a net worth of Sh2 billion.

Joho attributed his wealth to developed and undeveloped properties, including homes in Mombasa, Vipingo, Malindi, and Nairobi, as well as shareholding in property holdings, family businesses, valuables, and cash.

Prime Cabinet Secretary  Musalia Mudavadi remains the wealthiest Cabinet Secretary, having declared a net worth of Sh4 billion, primarily derived from investments in company shares and real estate.

Related Topics

William Kabogo Kabogo's networth ICT Cabinet Secretary nominee
.

Latest Stories

Billionaires in Ruto's Cabinet? William Kabogo declares Sh3b net worth
Billionaires in Ruto's Cabinet? William Kabogo declares Sh3b net worth
National
By Mate Tongola
32 mins ago
BCG vaccine shortage puts infants at risk of severe TB, experts warn
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
51 mins ago
Ukraine claims biggest aerial strike on Russian territory
World
By AFP
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Resignation fears in Ruto Cabinet
By Benjamin Imende 7 hrs ago
Resignation fears in Ruto Cabinet
Reintroduce ranking in national exams, but make system better for all
By XN Iraki 7 hrs ago
Reintroduce ranking in national exams, but make system better for all
Failure to align promises with reality hurts Kenya Kwanza's credibility
By Alexander Chagema 7 hrs ago
Failure to align promises with reality hurts Kenya Kwanza's credibility
From trash to cash: How waste-preneurs are leading plastic recycling revolution
By Dennis Aseto 1 day ago
From trash to cash: How waste-preneurs are leading plastic recycling revolution
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved